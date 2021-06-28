UAE: 37,491 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The recent increase in Covid-19 deaths in the UAE has been attributed to the spread of mutations of the coronavirus.

The UAE has administered 37,491doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.1 million. This takes the rate of doses to 152.79 per 100 people.

The recent increase in Covid-19 deaths in the UAE has been attributed to the spread of viral mutations of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus, a top health official said Sunday.

“The number of deaths in the country has increased recently, in comparision to previous week, due to the spread of viral mutations and lack of commitment to preventive measures,” official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, Dr Farida Al Hosani, stated during the weekly Covid-19 briefing.

In welcome news for UAE residents, authorities in Austria have announced the opening of their borders to many international travellers. Fully vaccinated citizens and residents in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar with a valid Schengen visa (if needed) can travel to Austria starting from July 1, 2021 without the need to quarantine.

On the Indian front, accused Debanjan Deb, who allegedly organised fake Covid-19 vaccination camps impersonating an IAS officer, has confessed to having organised two such camps in the city, said Kolkata police on Sunday. Police said the accused confessed to organising fake vaccination camps at -- City College and Kasba