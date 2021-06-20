UAE: 31,606 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Those who hold UAE residency visas can now enter Dubai from South Africa, India, and Nigeria, as of Saturday.
The UAE has administered 31,606 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 14.4 million. This takes the rate of doses to 146.21 per 100 people.
900 adults will also be recruited in the UAE's Sinopharm vaccine study to generate comparative data on immune response, a top official has said. The study’s results will assist the safe return of children to schools.
Residence visa holders from India and travellers from South Africa who’ve taken two doses of a vaccine approved by UAE authorities and carry RT-PCR tests reports from labs approved by the federal governments of these countries can enter Dubai. In addition to the above, Indians have to take a rapid PCR test four hours prior to their travel.
The number of Covid-19 jabs administered in China has passed the one billion mark, health officials said Sunday, more than a third of the doses given worldwide. The announcement by the National Health Commission comes after the number of shots administered globally surpassed 2.5 billion on Friday, according to an AFP count from official sources.
