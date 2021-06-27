UAE: 30,516 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE's National Vaccination Programme administered 15 million doses.

The UAE has administered 30,516 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15 million. This takes the rate of doses to 152.41 per 100 people.

The UAE's National Vaccination Programme scales a new milestone of administering 15 million doses and keeping the top rank in the vaccine distribution rate globally. The achievement assumes greater significance as it comes on a week when the WHO's Covid-19 epidemiological update revealed the Delta variant - a more transmissible strain of Covid-19 - being reported in 85 countries worldwide, including GCC countries barring the UAE.

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia announced the launch of their second vaccine dose programme. This will cover those of 50 and older for those who took the first dose, starting June 24.

Actor-turned-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Saturday fell seriously ill, a few days after she was administered a fake Covid-19 vaccine, sources said. However, the doctor who attended to the Jadavpur MP said it was too early to link her illness with the fake jab that she had taken four days ago, they said.