UAE: 300 blue-collared workers benefit from Indian Consulate's upskilling programme

More than 50 blue-collared workers, employed in four companies in Ajman, received free training in basic spoken English and computer skills over the weekend.

Launched by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, the ‘Upskilling session’ was organised at the Indian Association in Ajman on Friday, August 20.

Faculty members of Cromwell UK International Education organised the one-day training programme where basic computer and English language skills were imparted.

Consul General of India in Dubai, Dr Aman Puri, inaugurated the event and emphasised on the need for skill development for Indian workers.

“Skill development programmes will benefit employees, employers, and the society in all aspects,” he said.

300 workers benefit from upskilling programme

The Indian Consulate said since its launch in January, the upskilling programme has helped train a total of 300 labourers working in various companies across the country.

Tadu Mamu, the Consul for Labour and Press Information and Culture (PIC) at the Indian Consulate told Khaleej Times, “At least 300 workers have benefitted from these upskilling sessions. The first upskilling session was launched in January 2021 at the Delhi Private School campus in Dubai, and in June we had a second session at the Indian Association in Sharjah organised by Skyline University.”

She added, “Skyline has since conducted four to five such sessions for workers, and on Saturday, the first-ever session was organised at the Indian Association premises in Ajman. Every time, the programme trains a new set of workers from various companies. The focus is on courses basic IT skills, basic English, and mindset and attitude programmes.” The Consul said depending on the success of these programmes, the Consulate plans on extending it to offer more advanced sessions to previous participants.

Mohammed Amras, operations manager of Cromwell UK International Education, said, “We had trainers from our institute to teach the workers how to use Microsoft Word and PowerPoint, basic CV writing, how to behave at an interview, and basic communication skills.”

Onam at Indian Association, Ajman

Roop Sidhu, general secretary of the Indian Association in Ajman, said, “On Saturday, approximately 53 workers participated in an Onam event. A special Onam sadhya was given to all those in attendance as well.”

He added, “We were very happy with the turnout and plan to have many more sessions in the near future. We are looking to collaborate with more companies and educational institutions to organise such programmes for blue-collar workers.”

Indian Community Welfare Fund day launched

The Consulate also officially launched the first Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) Day on Saturday. The ICWF is aimed at assisting Overseas Indian nationals in times of distress and emergency in the 'most deserving cases on a 'means-tested basis'

“The ICWF was launched by the government of India on August 20, 2009. As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, August 20 will now be celebrated as ICWF Day,” explained the Indian Consulate.

On Saturday morning, Dr Puri also interacted with Indian workers from the Saravana Food Stuff Factory and attended the fifth edition of the ‘Breakfast with Consul General’ outreach programme. He also joined the workers in Onam celebrations and distributed gifts to raffle draw winners and cultural programme participants at the Indian Association Hall in Umm Al Quwain. A health check-up, yoga session, and briefing on financial literacy by the Bank of Baroda were also organised.

