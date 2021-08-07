UAE: 3-year-old becomes youngest volunteer in Dubai Police

Dania Khalid volunteered with the force to distribute water, drinks and umbrella hats to labourers in a residential area.

The Dubai Police community-based initiative 'Positive Spirit' recently welcomed the force's youngest volunteer, three-year-old Dania Khalid, who joined the initiative through the 'Our Summer is Full of Fun and Joy' programme.

Dania volunteered with Dubai Police and distributed water, drinks and umbrella hats to labourers in a residential area with her father's supervision.

Fatima Buhajeer, the general coordinator of the Positive Spirit initiative, said that the girl's participation is within the framework of encouraging and instilling the spirit of volunteerism among children, noting that Dania is a registered volunteer via the 'Volunteers.ae' platform.

"The initiative was carried out in complete adherence to the announced precautionary and preventive measures against Covid-19, to ensure the safety of the participants and beneficiaries of the initiative", she explained.

Dania's father, Khaled Saleh, said that he is keen to instil the spirit of volunteerism, cooperation and serving the community in his daughter, as such values contribute to building a generation keen on giving back to their community.

"I make sure to accompany Dania during all her volunteering efforts. She has participated in several volunteering and humanitarian work, including the distribution of iftar meals for those fasting and workers as well," he said.