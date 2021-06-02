UAE: 3-month midday break for outdoor workers announced

The decision will go into effect starting June 15.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) on Wednesday announced a two-month midday break for outdoor workers.

Under the decision, all work performed under the sun and in open places is banned between the peak hours of 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

The decision will go into effect starting June 15 and will be in place till September 15, the authority said.

"MOHRE appreciates the strategic partnership with the private sector in implanting the decision and achieving its objectives," it added.