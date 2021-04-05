UAE: 3 lost hikers, reported missing, rescued in Fujairah

Authorities assisted a man and two women after they had lost their way.

Three expats, who had lost their way while hiking in Dibba’s Al-Ghub area, were rescued by Fujairah Civil Defense on Sunday.

The trio included a man and two women.

According to a post on their official social media account, rescue teams, in cooperation with Fujairah Police, combed the area after receiving a report of a missing expat woman at 2pm yesterday.

The missing hikers were found and handed over to the national ambulance to receive the necessary care.

Brigadier General Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director of Fujairah Civil Defense praised the efforts of the rescue team and their quick response.

The authority took the opportunity to remind people to go hiking in teams and make sure they have access to multiple means of communication when they do so.

Hikers must be fully prepared with GPS devices and should maintain constant contact with friends and families while out.