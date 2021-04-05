UAE: 3 held for possessing, trafficking marijuana

Female traveller found carrying drugs at Dubai International Airport.

Dubai Police have referred three persons of Asian origin to the public prosecution on charges of possessing and trafficking 5kg of marijuana.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Dad thanks cops who helped son recover from drug addiction

>> UAE: Kids as young as 15 get addicted to drugs, says official

The police said a customs inspector at Dubai International Airport suspected foul play after he took a cursory look at a heavy bag belonging to an Asian woman traveller.

The inspector searched the bag and discovered the contraband in it. The woman, who is in her 30s, was then referred to police authorities at the DXB for further interrogation.

During interrogation, she revealed that an unknown person had handed over the bag and requested her to contact another person in Dubai upon her arrival.

Initially, she pleaded ignorance and helplessness about the bag’s contents.

Later, she acted as per the police’s instruction and called the person on the number shared with her. The person asked her to book a hotel room in Deira and wait for him there.

Soon, the person along with one of his compatriots came and they were caught red-handed by the police’s anti-narcotics team.

The three accused have confessed their crime to the police. They admitted that they had planned to smuggle the contraband marijuana for sale in the UAE.