UAE: 25 employees of Dubai school transport firm win $1 million in Duty Free draw

Winning ticket was drawn by Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship winner, Aslan Karatsev.

Twenty-five employees of a school transport service company in Al Quoz, Dubai were collectively announced the latest winners of the $1 million Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw that took place on March 20, during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Men's final.

The winning ticket was drawn by Russian tennis player and champion of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships tournament, Aslan Karatsev.

Rahul Kovithala Thazheveettil, a 34-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat, won the Millennium Millionaire Series 353 with ticket number 4960, which he purchased along with his colleague online on February 25.

A resident of Dubai for 12 years, Thazheveettil works as a senior finance officer in the transport company. He and his colleagues have been participating in the promotion for 3-4 years now.

Commenting on his win, Thazheveettil said, “I’m surprised and happy. We regularly buy tickets online and share the cost whenever there’s a new series but to finally receive a call from Dubai Duty Free to confirm that we won was unbelievable.”

Thazheveettil who hails from the south Indian state of Kerala is the 178th Indian expat to have won $1 million prize since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.