- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: 25 employees of Dubai school transport firm win $1 million in Duty Free draw
Winning ticket was drawn by Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship winner, Aslan Karatsev.
Twenty-five employees of a school transport service company in Al Quoz, Dubai were collectively announced the latest winners of the $1 million Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw that took place on March 20, during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Men's final.
The winning ticket was drawn by Russian tennis player and champion of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships tournament, Aslan Karatsev.
Rahul Kovithala Thazheveettil, a 34-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat, won the Millennium Millionaire Series 353 with ticket number 4960, which he purchased along with his colleague online on February 25.
A resident of Dubai for 12 years, Thazheveettil works as a senior finance officer in the transport company. He and his colleagues have been participating in the promotion for 3-4 years now.
Commenting on his win, Thazheveettil said, “I’m surprised and happy. We regularly buy tickets online and share the cost whenever there’s a new series but to finally receive a call from Dubai Duty Free to confirm that we won was unbelievable.”
Thazheveettil who hails from the south Indian state of Kerala is the 178th Indian expat to have won $1 million prize since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli