UAE: 2-year-old boy, who lost mum in tragic car accident, granted pension

A two-year-old boy, who lost his mother in a tragic car accident, has been granted a pension by UAE authorities, who ruled that her death was the result of an occupational hazard.

According to the police, the fatal accident occurred while the woman was on her way back from work, which was enough grounds for the General Pension and Social Security Authority to grant the child provisions and benefits.

According to Al Bayan, the authority also received a corroborating report from the inspection department that confirmed her presence and departure from her workplace as well as the time of the accident.

Based on reports and police statement, the authority ruled the insured mother's death was an occupational hazard, and that her two-year-old son should benefit from her pension.

According to the Pensions Law, three quarters of the pension will be given to the child until he turns 21 and will only continue after that if he is a student. The pension will be cut off once he starts working or reaches the age of 28 — whichever comes first.

The pension was not the only fund that was disbursed by the authority after the mother’s death. As per the Federal Pensions Law, heirs of the insured were also granted a compensation of Dh75,000, because her death was considered an occupational hazard.