UAE: 2 women ordered to pay Dh150,000 for pushing colleague off balcony

The victim had to be hospitalised for more than 20 days

A female Abu Dhabi resident, who was badly injured after two women pushed her off a balcony following an argument, has been awarded Dh150,000 in damages.

Official court documents said the two Arab women had an argument with the victim on the balcony of their villa in Abu Dhabi.

They then beat her and pushed her off the balcony. The woman fell hard on the ground and sustained injuries, including a fractured leg. She was hospitalised for more than 20 days.

Prosecutors charged the two women with assaulting their colleague and causing injuries.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier sentenced the duo to five years in jail and ordered them to jointly pay her Dh100,000 for physical damages. The jail sentences were, however, reduced to six months on appeal.

The victim then filed a civil lawsuit against the two women demanding Dh250,000 in compensation for material and moral damages.

She said in her lawsuit that the defendants assaulted her badly, which affected her physically, leaving her unable to perform her duties due to the injuries. The woman said she was the sole breadwinner in her family.

The physical disability she suffered also caused her emotional distress.

After hearing all parties, the Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance instructed the two defendants to jointly pay the complainant Dh50,000 for the material and moral damages, bringing the total amount of compensation to Dh150,000. The defendants were also told to pay the victim’s legal expenses.

