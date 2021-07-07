UAE: 2 men jailed for assaulting and robbing couple

The men attacked the pair while they were walking to a supermarket at night.

A 43-year-old African worker and his runaway accomplice were prosecuted by a Dubai court on charges of robbery and assault for attacking and mugging a couple in Naif, Dubai.

According to police, the female victim said she was accompanying her friend to the supermarket after her duty at night in February. The two men attacked the pair before they reached their destination.

She said the first defendant grabbed her phone while the second took her backpack. One of them restrained the male victim while the other pushed her to the ground. They then fled after they grabbed a phone worth Dh960 and a Dh50 bag with another phone, as well as Dh450, inside it.

The female victim and her friend lodged a complaint at the Naif police station after they tried, but failed, to catch the perpetrators.