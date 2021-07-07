News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: 2 men jailed for assaulting and robbing couple

Afkar Abdullah/Dubai
Filed on July 7, 2021

The men attacked the pair while they were walking to a supermarket at night.


A 43-year-old African worker and his runaway accomplice were prosecuted by a Dubai court on charges of robbery and assault for attacking and mugging a couple in Naif, Dubai.

According to police, the female victim said she was accompanying her friend to the supermarket after her duty at night in February. The two men attacked the pair before they reached their destination.

She said the first defendant grabbed her phone while the second took her backpack. One of them restrained the male victim while the other pushed her to the ground. They then fled after they grabbed a phone worth Dh960 and a Dh50 bag with another phone, as well as Dh450, inside it.

The female victim and her friend lodged a complaint at the Naif police station after they tried, but failed, to catch the perpetrators.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210705&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210709538&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 