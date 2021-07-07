UAE: 2 men jailed for assaulting and robbing couple
The men attacked the pair while they were walking to a supermarket at night.
A 43-year-old African worker and his runaway accomplice were prosecuted by a Dubai court on charges of robbery and assault for attacking and mugging a couple in Naif, Dubai.
According to police, the female victim said she was accompanying her friend to the supermarket after her duty at night in February. The two men attacked the pair before they reached their destination.
She said the first defendant grabbed her phone while the second took her backpack. One of them restrained the male victim while the other pushed her to the ground. They then fled after they grabbed a phone worth Dh960 and a Dh50 bag with another phone, as well as Dh450, inside it.
The female victim and her friend lodged a complaint at the Naif police station after they tried, but failed, to catch the perpetrators.
-
Transport
Dubai: 638 taxis now feature names of drivers....
These taxis are being driven by hero cab drivers, who kept the city... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid-19: CBSE to conduct surprise inspections at ...
A point-wise report may be prepared of each school by the official... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 12 free webinars to help you stay healthy...
Attendees will get vouchers worth Dh1,500 and stand a chance to win... READ MORE
-
Education
Schools thrilled as UAE students notch top IB...
In the UAE pupils were evaluated on their coursework, mocks and other ... READ MORE
-
Events
Global Village announces opening date for new...
Season 26 of the destination will be on for 167 days. READ MORE
-
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
The provision of this service aims to ensure that transactions are... READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Dilip Kumar passes away: Imran Khan offers...
The actor passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Dilip Kumar passes away: Funeral to take place in ...
He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says