UAE: 2 expats win Dh500,000 each in Mahzooz draw

Mahmoud intends to help some people who have fallen on hard times due to the pandemic.

An Egyptian expat, who had been trying his luck at the Mahzooz millionaire draw for just over a month, has finally 'struck gold' and bagged Dh500,000 in their most recent draw. In fact, what makes Mahmoud’s win special is that he bought a total of three online raffles (entries) - and won on all three tickets.

On the first online raffle entry, Mahmoud matched five out of six numbers, each, and shared the Dh1,000,000 second prize jointly with Saeed, a Bahraini national.

In addition to his Dh500,000 win, Mahmoud matched three out of six numbers on his two other entries - winning Dh35, the fourth prize in the draw, on both tickets.

“Last Saturday was actually the first time I was able to watch the weekly live draw, and it turned out to be my lucky day. A day to remember for a lifetime. I am very grateful to Mahzooz,” said Mahmoud.

Originally from Alexandria in Egypt, Mahmoud has lived in the UAE for 15 years and works in the construction sector.

Expressing his gratitude to the UAE, Mahmoud said he will use a part of the prize money to help some UAE expats - friends and acquaintances - who fell upon hard times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are people close to my heart who are going through some tough times and need urgent help…my first priority now is to help them out and make sure they are taken care of. Only after that, I will think of myself and how to invest my prize money.”

While Mahmoud has only recently begun participating in Mahzooz, 59-year-old Saeed from Bahrain has participated in the draw from the time it was launched in UAE in 2020.

An ardent fan of football, Saeed said that although he has been participating in the draw for very long, the maximum he has ever won is Dh35. But that didn’t disappoint him and he continued trying.

“ While I would watch every Mahzooz draw live, this time I wasn’t able to watch the live draw as I was watching a football match, so I went into my account after the game to check the winning numbers. When I saw Dh500,000 in my winnings balance, I was shocked beyond belief. I have never won anything big in my life until I won big with Mahzooz – it’s a great feeling!”

A retiree, Saeed said he will use the money to pay off his loans and become debt-free.

“With this money, I’ll be able to pay off some debts but most importantly, it will go a long way in helping secure my children’s future. This win is a blessing for me and my family,” said Saeed, who has four children.”

Saeed added that he is a regular Mahzooz participant not only for the big prize money, but also because of the charity aspect.

“I will continue participating because what Mahzooz does is very noble,” said Saeed. “The fact that we donate water to people in need through our participation makes entering the draw very meaningful and I’m happy to contribute to this great cause. Winning something to go along with it is a nice bonus.”

