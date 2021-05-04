UAE: 2 camels killed in road accident; police issue warning

No human casualties were reported.

Authorities in Umm Al Quwain have issued a fresh warning after two camels were killed in an accident.

According to a report on Al Ittihad, the operation room of Umm Al Quwain Police received a report at 1:40pm on Monday, stating that a vehicle hit two camels on Al-Ittihad Street in the direction of Ras Al-Khaimah.

Police and ambulance servcies were immediately dispatched to the site. The Arab driver who caused the accident was found to have survived; however, the two camels died. The report stated there were damages to the vehicle and no human casualties.

Umm Al Quwain police urged all motorists to take precautions during bad weather conditions and pay attention to the road, while always wearing one's seat belt.

It also called on camel owners to monitor their animals and keep them off the streets and out of residential neighbourhoods to ensure the safety of all.