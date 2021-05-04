News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: 2 camels killed in road accident; police issue warning

Web report/Umm Al Quwain
Filed on May 4, 2021
Photo: Alamy

No human casualties were reported.


Authorities in Umm Al Quwain have issued a fresh warning after two camels were killed in an accident.

According to a report on Al Ittihad, the operation room of Umm Al Quwain Police received a report at 1:40pm on Monday, stating that a vehicle hit two camels on Al-Ittihad Street in the direction of Ras Al-Khaimah.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai: 34-vehicle accident on Emirates Road

Police and ambulance servcies were immediately dispatched to the site. The Arab driver who caused the accident was found to have survived; however, the two camels died. The report stated there were damages to the vehicle and no human casualties.

Umm Al Quwain police urged all motorists to take precautions during bad weather conditions and pay attention to the road, while always wearing one's seat belt.

It also called on camel owners to monitor their animals and keep them off the streets and out of residential neighbourhoods to ensure the safety of all.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201120&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201129923&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 