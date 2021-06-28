UAE: 19-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into pole
He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
A 19-year-old Emirati has died of severe injuries following a tragic accident on Khor Khwair Road in Ras Al Khaimah.
According to Al Bayan, Ras Al Khaimah Police received a report about an accident in which an Emirati was injured.
Police patrols and an ambulance rushed to the location and discovered that the driver had lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting a pole, after a sudden deviation.
The Emirati was administered first aid before being taken to the hospital; however, he succumbed to his injuries there.
Police said that the body had been handed over to the family.
The force offered its condolences to the family of the victim and called on motorists to remain vigilant on the road in order to avoid such fatal accidents.
