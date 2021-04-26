News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: 17-year-old killed in car crash

Afkar Abdullah /Umm Al Quwain
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 26, 2021
File photo used for illustrative purposes

Six people sustained injuries.

A 17-year-old Emirati was killed in Umm Al Quwain after the car he was travelling in crashed into another vehicle on the emirate’s Sheikh Zayed Road.

Col Khaled Ali Bouasiba, director of the traffic and patrols department at the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police, said the accident happened last Friday and the teen died on the spot.

One of the four passengers in the vehicle sustained serious injuries, while the rest had minor wounds.

The other vehicle had two Arab citizens on board, both of whom had minor injuries. All of them were taken to the emirate’s Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital.

Col Bouasiba urged drivers to follow all traffic rules, keep their eyes on the road, and avoid distractions. Speed limits must be strictly observed, he added.

Afkar Abdullah



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/20210212/uae-dh164-million-aid-helps-1500-residents--pay-rent-rebuild-houses macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 