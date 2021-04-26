- EVENTS
UAE: 17-year-old driver killed in car crash
Six people sustained injuries.
A 17-year-old Emirati was killed in Umm Al Quwain after the car he was driving crashed into another vehicle on the emirate’s Sheikh Zayed Road.
Col Khaled Ali Bouasiba, director of the traffic and patrols department at the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police, said the accident happened last Friday and the teen driver died on the spot. One of the four passengers in his vehicle sustained serious injuries, while the rest had minor wounds. The other vehicle had two Arab citizens on board, both of whom had minor injuries. All of them were taken to the emirate’s Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital.
Col Bouasiba urged drivers to follow all traffic rules, keep their eyes on the road, and avoid distractions. Speed limits must be strictly observed, he added.
