UAE: 15-day grace period for Etisalat bill payments

Authority says it allows adequate time for customers to settle their bills and avoid reconnection fees.

UAE telecom major Etisalat, on Wednesday, reiterated that the due date for bill payments is the 15th of every month for bills generated on the first of the month for the previous month’s usage.

This allows adequate time for customers to settle their bills on or before the due date to avoid recurring reminders and a Dh26.25 reconnection fee inclusive of five per cent value-added tax (VAT), it said in a statement.

“Customers are notified to pay their bills on the due date and before any service disconnection. An auto-pay service can be set up where a fixed amount or the full amount of the bill can be deducted monthly from a customer’s credit card on the due date,’ said the statement.

2G switch off

In another development, Etisalat said their 2G network will be switched off gradually by the end of 2022 in line with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

The authority assured that it would continue to support this transition and modernisation of its network.

“Etisalat is ensuring a smooth transition by educating all its customers including individuals, enterprise, and small and medium businesses and providing alternate devices which support the switch off from 2G to advanced 4G/5G networks,” the telecom major said in a statement.

“Etisalat is currently coordinating with all business sectors that are still using the 2G network for machine-to-machine (M2M) communications such as industrial, vehicle-tracking devices, gateways and Point Of Sale devices (POS). Offers are made to upgrade and replace those devices to support 4G network and LTE CATM1 IoT Network that will help achieve operational efficiency with better connectivity and lower network latency,” said the statement.

