UAE: 130,478 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Air India Express has announced that international passengers arriving in Mumbai can now seek exemption from institutional quarantine.

The UAE has administered 130,478 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 14.4 million. This takes the rate of doses to 145.89 per 100 people.

Bookings for the first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine have been halted for June at most private healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi. Hospitals and healthcare facilities under VPS Healthcare, NMC Healthcare and Mediclinic are now only offering appointment slots for the second dose of the vaccine.

Kuwait announced on Thursday it would allow foreigners who have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to enter the country from August 1, after a months-long suspension.

The Gulf country in February banned the entry of non-citizens in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, but has started to ease some of its Covid-19 restrictions in recent weeks.

The rule is not applicable for transit passengers, the airline stated.