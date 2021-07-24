UAE: 13,000 vehicles drive up to Jebel Jais during first two days of Eid

The estimated number of visitors on the first and second days of the festive break ranged from 35,000 to 40,000

The first two days of Eid Al Adha saw more than 13,000 vehicles drive up to the summit of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, according to authorities.

The Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah recorded an estimated 5,500 vehicles on the first day of Eid, which increased to 7,500 vehicles on the second day, reported Al Khaleej.

Engineer Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of the Public Services Department, said that Jebel Jais attracts increasing numbers of mountain lovers annually.

He estimated that the number of visitors on the first and second days of Eid Al Adha ranged from 35,000 to 40,000 people, as each vehicle is estimated to have about 3-4 passengers.

Police patrol vehicles were present along the Jebel Jais road, which extends for 36 kilometres to the summit of Jebel Jais.