UAE: 12 free webinars to help you stay healthy this summer

Attendees will get vouchers worth Dh1,500 and stand a chance to win cash prizes and gadgets.

Twelve free webinars are lined up for the upcoming Thumbay Healthcare Festival, offering health tips, hacks, and experts’ advice for the summer season.

Thumbay Group’s online healthcare summer festival will kick off on July 8 and run until August 28.

Besides learning new ways to stay healthy, participants will get vouchers worth Dh1,500, which includes an antibody test for Dh50 and PCR test for Dh90. They also stand a chance to win cash prizes, gadgets and more vouchers through various contests.

The webinar series — to be conducted by medical experts across Thumbay Group — will cover topics related to dental hygiene, mental health first aid, cardiac care, nutrition tips, women’s health, pregnancy, stroke prevention, chronic pain, diabetes management, skin care, stroke prevention and dehydration, among other health concerns.

Live sessions can accommodate over 15,000 people, but recorded versions will also be available as ‘webinar on demand’ for those who wish to register and view them later.

“Since the ongoing pandemic has restricted travelling, the upcoming webinars and the Thumbay Summer Festival are a great way to learn and stay connected. The webinars are an ideal opportunity for UAE residents and even those living outside UAE to address various health concerns and clear doubts, with the help of our team of specialists. I’d urge everyone to register, attend and benefit from this unique opportunity,” said Akbar Moideen, vice-president for the healthcare division of Thumbay Group.

Experts noted that some summertime habits and rituals can increase one’s risk of stroke and make one less likely to recognise stroke symptoms. These are among the health issues that will be tackled in the webinars, during which attendees can directly consult experts. In addition to sessions for the general public, special forums will be held for those interested in joining the medical profession. There will be free career counselling webinars, where deans and heads at Gulf Medical University, Ajman, will provide insights and advice about various medical programmes.

For more information on the webinar series and to register, log onto Free Webinars–Summer Festival (thumbay.com).

