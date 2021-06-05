UAE: 12 families sought treatment for drug-addicted children in 2020
Ras Al Khaimah Police said that the families had reported their children’s drug abuse and addiction.
Ras Al Khaimah Police said on Saturday that 12 families had sought treatment for their children’s drug addiction in 2020.
According to Al Rams, Colonel Ibrahim Al Tunaiji, Director of the Narcotics Control Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the families had reported their children’s drug abuse.
Al Tunaiji assured that the children were given treatment in complete confidentiality until recovery. He urged families to immediately report any members that were struggling with addiction so they could receive the proper treatment.
Captain Saif Al Khatiri, Director of Awareness and Aftercare Branch, said that as per Article (43) of the Federal Law against drug abuse, those who freely approach authorities seeking treatment from drug abuse would not be punished and would be provided with treatment. This is to encourage families and victims of drug addiction to seek help as addicts are considered patients who need medical attention in order to reintegrate into society.
Captain Al Khatiri added that 197,872 people had benefitted from awareness campaigns on the issue in 2020 despite the Covid pandemic.
