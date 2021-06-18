UAE: 116,418 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The UAE has administered 116,418 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 14.2 million. This takes the rate of doses to 144.57 per 100 people.
Bookings for the first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine have been halted for June at most private healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi. Hospitals and healthcare facilities under VPS Healthcare, NMC Healthcare and Mediclinic are now only offering appointment slots for the second dose of the vaccine.
India’s leading budget carrier Air India Express operated its first international flight from the country with a fully vaccinated crew on June 18, on the Delhi–Dubai sector. The pilots and the cabin crew of IX 191, which took off from Delhi at 10:40 am, have received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine. The same crew are operating the return flight IX 196, on the Dubai-Jaipur-Delhi sector.
A video tweeted on Wednesday by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office shows Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, accompanying his children, nieces and nephews as they take part in the study. The royal children have joined other families in Abu Dhabi in the UAE’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine “immune bridge study” for children aged three to 17 years .
