UAE: 103,196 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has administered 103,196 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.04 million. This takes the rate of doses to 152.10 per 100 people.

Fully vaccinated travellers from the GCC, including UAE residents, can travel to Switzerland for tourism without having to undergo quarantine, or pre-travel PCR testing starting June 26, a top official from the country’s tourism board has said. Unvaccinated kids up to 16 can travel with their vaccinated parents and children between 16 and 18 need to present a negative test.

Residents may now take the UAE-made Covid vaccine Hayat-Vax. Those who are 18 years old and older may book their jab appointments through the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (Mohap) Covid-19 UAE app.

Indian police said Friday that around 2,000 people were injected with fake Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai, and another 500 — some of them disabled — may have suffered the same fate in a second major city.

Several popular European countries have issued rules for vaccinated tourists who would like to visit the country. Europe is opening up to Americans and other visitors after more than a year of Covid-induced restrictions. But travellers will need patience to figure out who’s allowed into which country, how and when.