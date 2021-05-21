- EVENTS
UAE: 1,000 students recite Holy Quran for 40 hours
GEMS students of 30 nationalities participate in Quran-athon
Around 1,000 students of 30 nationalities have proven their mettle in reciting the entire Holy Quran in a unique 40-hour challenge called Quran-athon.
Along with their teachers and parents, the youth from the GEMS Education community eagerly participated in the challenge over a period of 20 days.
“Listening and watching our school community, from students to parents, teachers and support staff from different nationalities and age groups, come together to read the whole Quran, only reiterated the beauty of Islam and the messages of acceptance, empathy and tolerance it promotes,” said Deema Alalami, vice-president for Arabic Language and Islamic studies at the GEMS Education group.
“I was so impressed by our students’ recitation skills, and feel privileged that I witnessed the GEMS community read the whole Holy Quran for the first time ever collectively.”
The recitation programme saw students from all classes and age groups participate, with the youngest one being from FS2 and the oldest from Grade 12.
Ryane Benhammoud, Arabic and Islamic lead coach at the GEMS Education group, said: “The Quran-athon is by far one of the most exciting initiatives that I had the privilege to attend. I was amazed to meet all talented reciters that we have within our community. I hope that this initiative will carry on in the future.”
The programme was aimed at inculcating in students the love for their holy book not only during the holy month but also beyond it, Benhammoud added.
Khadija Usmani, a Year 4 student at GEMS Jumeirah Primary School, said: “It is blessing to be part of such an event where we not only enhance our recitation skills but also get to earn lot of blessings by learning and reciting our holy book. I really enjoyed taking part in this programme and I hope to do the same again in future.”
Another student, Jana Al Ballany of Grade 10 at GEMS International School, said: “It also helped me hone my recitation skills as I had to practise a lot before the live session.”
The father of Mohammed Rayyan Rashid, a Grade 2 at GEMS Westminster School—Ras al Khaimah, said: “The GEMS group is really doing a great job and I am especially impressed by the Islamic department and want to appreciate their efforts for arranging these kind of innovative activities which help kids learn more about their religion and holy book.”
