UAE: 100 Million Meals campaign hits 78% target in first week

On Saturday, Dar Al Ber Society, one of the first charities established in the UAE, donated Dh20 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, which aims to provide food parcels to disadvantaged communities across 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, achieved 78 per cent of its target within the first week its launch.

The campaign raised over Dh78 million, equivalent to providing more than 78 million meals, as massive donations continue to pour in from individuals, companies and entities inside and outside the UAE.

Food distribution has already begun in several countries including Jordan, Egypt and Pakistan, with aims to provide food parcels enough to prepare 100 million meals across 20 countries.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of MBRGI, said, “Raising more than half of the targeted donations in less than a week since the launch of the campaign reflects the keenness of the UAE community – with all its segments and companies – to support the country’s humanitarian efforts to provide relief to people in need across the world.”

He added, “as part of our role at MBRGI, we responded to the overwhelming donations by immediately starting the food distribution process in several countries, in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme and the Food Banking Regional Network.”

Food parcels are distributed in an integrated network of collaboration between the campaign’s organizer Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the United Nations World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), Food Banking Regional Network, and local humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries.

Mohammed Souhil Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Dar Al Ber Society, said: “The 100 Million Meals campaign embodies the UAE’s commitment to its core values of giving, especially during Ramadan, the month of goodness, righteousness, and charity. The UAE plays a significant humanitarian role globally, and the vision and directives of our leadership has paved the way for

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign aims to secure food parcels that empower disadvantaged families and individuals to prepare their own meals during the holy month of Ramadan. Every Dh1 donated helps provide one meal for beneficiaries in targeted countries including Sudan, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Pakistan, Egypt, Palestine, Bangladesh, Tanzania and Angola.

The World Food Programme will help provide 20 per cent of the campaign’s food parcels to refugee camps in Palestine, Jordan, and Bangladesh, while the Food Banking Regional Network is securing food parcels to target groups in 13 of the targeted 20 countries.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign operates within an integrated framework that ensures swift and simultaneous food distribution across 20 countries to provide food security to beneficiaries throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Overwhelming Response

Donations began pouring in within the first hours of the launch announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Within less than a week from its launch, the campaign has attracted overwhelming response across digital platforms, social media, and instant messaging applications. The campaign has created a widespread enthusiasm within the UAE community to rush towards supporting people in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is an expansion of 2020’s locally held ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign that empowered Covid-19-hit communities across the UAE. The campaign will provide food aid to the most vulnerable populations across 20 countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Zakat

Dr Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, Grand Mufti and Director of the Ifta Department of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD), issued a fatwa permitting the payment of cash forms of zakat to purchase food parcels for the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

Donation Channels

Individuals and companies can donate in four easy ways. First, on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; second, via making a transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); third, by sending “Meal” by SMS on the specified UAE numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the website; fourth, by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999.

Palestine camps

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) will deliver critical food support to beneficiaries in Palestine and in refugee camps in Jordan and Bangladesh, over the next six weeks, as part of its role in the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

Under a strategic partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the WFP will help provide food parcels for vulnerable individuals and families across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa in the region’s biggest food drive to run during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Together, MBRGI and WFP estimate to feed around 200,000 beneficiaries in the three priority countries of Jordan, Bangladesh and Palestine through money transfers and cash vouchers raised from the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

Speaking of the WFP’s role in the initiative, Abdel Mageed Yahia, Director of WFP office in the UAE and Representative to the GCC, said: “This initiative could not come at a more pressing time. Hunger is soaring around the world – driven by conflict, climate shocks and the impact of COVID-19. Today, more than 270 million people face life-threatening levels of hunger. We are watching a catastrophe unfold before our eyes and we must all step up to fight back.”

“Once again, the extraordinary leadership and generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum is setting an example to the world. We are honoured to be partnering with MBRGI on this invaluable campaign and are confident the people of the UAE will come forward to help us reach those going hungry this Ramadan,” he added.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. It is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

