News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Two UAE universities rank among world's top 400

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on September 2, 2021
Alamy.ae

The table is based on 13 indicators that measure an institution's performance across four areas


Two universities in the UAE have been ranked among the top 400 in the world.

Khalifa University and the United Arab Emirates University have been listed in the 351-400 bracket of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 announced on Thursday.

The University of Sharjah was placed in the 401-500 bracket, while Zayed University and American University of Sharjah made it to 601-800, and 801-1,000, respectively.

The rankings list for 2022 include more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories. The table is based on 13 indicators that measure an institution's performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The University of Oxford topped the ranking for the sixth consecutive year, while mainland China has two institutions in the top 20 for the first time: Peking University and Tsinghua University share 16th place.

Times Higher Education said universities that published high-impact research on Covid-19 soared up the league table, "with China reaping the most rewards".

"The country now has two universities in the top 20 for the first time and a remarkable 10 institutions in the top 200," Ellie Bothwell, rankings editor, wrote in a newsletter.

Universities in Saudi Arabia and Egypt have "improved the most since 2018."




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210603&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609738&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 