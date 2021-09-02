Two UAE universities rank among world's top 400

The table is based on 13 indicators that measure an institution's performance across four areas

Two universities in the UAE have been ranked among the top 400 in the world.

Khalifa University and the United Arab Emirates University have been listed in the 351-400 bracket of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 announced on Thursday.

The University of Sharjah was placed in the 401-500 bracket, while Zayed University and American University of Sharjah made it to 601-800, and 801-1,000, respectively.

The rankings list for 2022 include more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories. The table is based on 13 indicators that measure an institution's performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The University of Oxford topped the ranking for the sixth consecutive year, while mainland China has two institutions in the top 20 for the first time: Peking University and Tsinghua University share 16th place.

Times Higher Education said universities that published high-impact research on Covid-19 soared up the league table, "with China reaping the most rewards".

"The country now has two universities in the top 20 for the first time and a remarkable 10 institutions in the top 200," Ellie Bothwell, rankings editor, wrote in a newsletter.

Universities in Saudi Arabia and Egypt have "improved the most since 2018."