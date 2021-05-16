- EVENTS
Two UAE expats win luxury cars at Sharjah Ramadan Festival
The 31st Sharjah Ramadan Festival, organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), notched up more than Dh700 million in sales.
Egyptian Dina Al Sayed and Jordanian Abdullah Awad won BMW cars in a draw held at the conclusion of the 31st Sharjah Ramadan Festival.
In addition, 20 shoppers won shopping vouchers ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh2,500, 10 shoppers won Dh1000 cash prizes, and 5 shoppers won 5 Samsung mobile phones at the final raffle draw held on Saturday evening at City Centre Al Zahia.
Over 2000 shopping malls and retail stores took part in the campaign. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, highlighted the role of the festival in supporting the private sector, revitalizing the retail sector, and boosting the competitiveness between shopping centers to offer shoppers fantastic deals and exclusive discounts.
“The feedback we received throughout the festival was very positive whether in terms of the retailer satisfaction or the high turnout or the sales volume,” said Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of SCCI, stressing the Chamber’s eagerness to introduce new activities and events in the coming seasons, in addition to launching more innovative and attractive events with worthy prizes in cooperation with the business sector groups.
