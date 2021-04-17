Twitter down in UAE for third time in 3 months

The official Twitter Support handle has acknowledged the issue and assured users that the team is working to fix the issue.

No, it's not just you. Social networking giant Twitter is down — again.

Users began reporting their inability to access the platform around 4.30am on Saturday, April 17, with outage monitoring website Downdetector.ae showing a drastic spike in complaints in the wee hours of the morning.

As many as 40,000 users have been affected, according to the website's global counterpart.

“Something went wrong. Try again,” is the message several desktop users are receiving. Others reported getting a pop-up message that read: "Twitter is over capacity. Please wait a few moments then try again."

The official Twitter Support handle has acknowledged the issue and assured users that the team is working to fix the issue.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," it tweeted at 4.50am this morning.

Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 17, 2021

The outage marks the third time in three months that the platform has suffered technical blackouts.

Thousands of Twitter users were unable to access the social media service on February 5 and March 29 as well.

Of course, Twitterati wasted no time in the interim, and those who have been able to post tweets have been flooding the platform with #Twitterdown memes.