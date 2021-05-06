Video: Smart meters installed in 85% of private taxis in Ajman 

The move seeks to further customers’ satisfaction amid boost to digital transformation drive.

The Ajman Public Transportation Authority (APTA) has completed the installation of smart meters in 85 per cent of taxis that are operational in the northern emirate and 100 per cent coverage is likely by the end of this year.

The drive is part of the authorities’ bid to further enhance customers’ satisfaction, which is in line with the Ministry of Interior’s cherished goals.

Sarah Ahmed Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Transport Corporation and Acting Licences at APTA, said that smart meters have optical sensors, can monitor the speed of private taxis, equipped with updated maps, and enable simpler payment and safety mechanisms for passengers.

She added APTA has upgraded private taxi services by adopting smart applications (apps) and going hi-tech amid a rapid digital transformation drive.

The smart meter mechanism will help track all private taxis operating in Ajman. The digital transformation drive contributed to the abolition of cash payments and further enhanced the use of Masar, which accepted in public transports in the emirate, and also credit and debit cards, she added.

A passenger gets a message on his/her mobile phone about a transaction detail after a taxi ride is completed.

The device has made it easier for APTA’s Control Centre to keep in touch with private taxi drivers and the process comes in handy during any emergency situation. Lost items on a private taxi can be found easily because of the tracking system via the Fleet Traffic Record.

Al Hosani said that the smart meter is connected to the Internet and the data is updated on a real-time basis using artificial intelligence (AI), which can calculate taxi fares automatically.

Public health safety measures

Al Hosani emphasised the importance of public health safety amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, as taxi drivers and passengers’ contact have been vastly reduced because of the use of these smart meters.

Digital receipts are available for passengers, who can directly access them on their mobile phones.

Besides, a ride can be hailed by booking through the “Route” mobile app, which is available on both iOS and Android play stores.

Al Hosani cited that the latest hi-tech initiative embodies the vision of the emirate, which seeks to further enhance customers’ satisfaction, including public transport services that are in line with best international standards.