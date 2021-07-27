Video: Abu Dhabi-Dubai railway tracks take shape

Etihad Rail is the national railway of the UAE.

Construction of a rail line that connects Abu Dhabi and Dubai is in full swing.

Etihad Rail took to Twitter to share a video that shows progress in the track laying process on the line.

Once complete, trains will travel south towards Al Dhafra; and north towards Dubai and the Northern Emirates along this track.

It will connect the emirates’ “key industrial hubs” and cement “the foundations to boost economic and social development across the UAE”, Etihad Rail tweeted.

Khuloud Al Mazrouei, assistant project manager, Etihad Rail, said in the video that the construction is on schedule.

Track laying on the rail line that connects Abu Dhabi and Dubai continue to progress. pic.twitter.com/IDLbOpFScn — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) July 26, 2021

According to the UAE Government’s official website, the railway will connect all seven emirates and link the other five countries of the GCC: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.

It will be 1,200km long. In the south, it will run up to the border of Saudi Arabia; and in the east, it will touch Oman, according to information on u.ae.

“It will have several freight terminals, distribution centres and depots located close to major transport hubs, warehouses, and storage facilities across the UAE.

“Etihad Rail commenced commercial activity in January 2016, after it had completed phase one of its network, which spans 264km from Shah and Habshan (the location of gas fields in Abu Dhabi) to the port in Ruwais on the western coast of Abu Dhabi,” the website added.