UAE: Warning issued to owners of vehicles parked in Abu Dhabi's M-18 parking lot

ITC has requested drivers to not leave their vehicles in a way that blocks vehicles’ movement.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has issued a warning to owners of trucks and vehicles parked in Musaffah parking lot M18, for a period exceeding 6 months. Reiterating the necessity to follow up with the administration of the parking lot, to update their vehicle’s data and pay their outstanding fee.

In a statement, ITC emphasised that failure to do so will result in undertaking the necessary legal actions with the competent authorities in Abu Dhabi to sell the abandoned vehicles in an auction.

In this regard, ITC has brought to the attention of truck owners the importance of adhering to the rules of managing public parking spaces and requested them to not leave their vehicles in a way that blocks vehicles’ movement in the parking lot. Additionally, neglecting to pay outstanding fees for a prolonged time or failing to update trucks’ data violates the rules and regulations.

ITC also stated that any violation of said rules will result in undertaking the necessary legal action.