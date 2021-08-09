UAE: Trucks allowed on Al Ain-Dubai Road during off-peak hours
Trucks are not allowed in residential areas and that drivers should not park their vehicles in these areas
Trucks will be permitted to use Al Ain-Dubai Road (E66) during off-peak hours, authorities announced on Monday.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), in cooperation with Al Ain Municipality and Abu Dhabi Police, said trucks are allowed on the road from 10pm to 6am to enhance the commercial movement between the emirates.
Trucks can travel to and from Dubai using Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Road (Al Ain-Dubai Road - E66); through Hazza Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain. Taking into consideration that the maximum weight should not exceed 45 tonnes.
The ITC noted that the other rules prohibiting trucks from using other roads, are still effective. Trucks are still not permitted to use Al Shiwayb Street towards northern emirates until the current construction work is completed. The centre stated that this step follows the wise leadership’s guidance to promote investment and provide the suitable infrastructures to facilitate the commercial activity between the emirates. That is in addition to supporting the trucks traffic and enhancing the level of traffic safety. ITC pointed out that with allowing trucks to use Al Ain-Dubai Road (E66), time and distance spent on these trips will be shortened, operational cost will be reduced and the roads infrastructure will be preserved.
The ITC urged drivers not to park their vehicles in undesignated parking spaces. It also pointed out that trucks are not allowed in residential areas and that drivers should not park their vehicles in these areas. That is in order to ensure the public’s safety, preserve the infrastructure and prevent pollution.
According to the federal traffic law, penalties are enforced against trucks which do not comply with the determined timings to use the roads or exceed the weight limit allowed; 45 tonnes for each truck.
