UAE summer warning: Dubai Police explain how your car could catch fire

It is during summer that vehicle fires increase significantly, which may result in loss of human lives.

With the UAE stepping into the summer season, the Dubai Police have listed out multiple reasons why your vehicle may catch fire.

Dubai Police urges Motorists to Regularly inspect Vehicle The Dubai Police General Command has issued an advisory... Posted by Dubai Police onSaturday, 24 April 2021

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said vehicle fire incidents “increase significantly”during the summer.

In their advisory, the police urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles’ routine maintenance is done at reputed agencies to avoid breakdowns or fires.

“This can be avoided by ensuring regular maintenance of the vehicle, and replacing damaged parts with new ones, especially those related to the engine and electric wires,” he added.

The officer explained that neglecting vehicle maintenance or resorting to unreliable repair shops is among the major causes of vehicle fire incidents.

Drivers are also advised to familiarise themselves with some “basic automotive principles”, and to not leave any flammable materials inside the car. These include hand sanitisers.

Another major reason for vehicle fires is not detecting or repairing leaks, such as fuel, oil, or engine coolant water.

Unqualified mechanics inspecting electrical parts, or adding new electrical connections inappropriately is another reason.

Brigadier Al Mazroui further noted that not inspecting tyres for damage is also a major cause of traffic accidents.

“It does not matter when or where you are driving; whatever the speed or conditions, a driver's only contact with the road is the tyres. Thus, as the temperature rises, regular check-ups become all the more essential.

“Motorists should not only replace any worn, bald or defective tyres but also perform regular air-pressure check-ups,” the officer added.