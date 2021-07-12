UAE: Police fine over 5,000 motorists for unclear number plates in 6 months
Data available with the Abu Dhabi Police said that 5,177 motorists were found to be at fault.
Over 5,000 motorists, including those driving light vehicles and trucks, were caught in Abu Dhabi till June 30 for covering their registered number plates, the authorities have said.
Data available with the Abu Dhabi Police said that 5,177 motorists were found to be at fault.
“These motorists had hidden their number plates. It became hard to detect the vehicles or distinguish the category and source of their number plates,” the police said in a statement.
According to the police, some motorists cover number plates while carrying loads or bicycles in the rear portion of their vehicles, while others deliberately cover them in a bid to evade radars and cameras installed on roads and highways to catch vehicles that indulge in over speeding.
The police have caught drivers who used electronic covers and other materials on their registered number plates to evade radars.
However, these errant drivers were caught because of the installation of hi-tech cameras on roads and highways .
The police have warned these unruly drivers, who try to evade the long arm of the law after being found to be involved in road accidents.
Article No. 27 (b) of the Federal Traffic Law stipulates a fine of Dh400, if a motorist is found to be guilty of tampering with a registered number plate of a vehicle.
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light