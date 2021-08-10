UAE: Now, residents can report accidents and other traffic issues via mobile app

Over 26 smart services are on offer amid digital transformation initiative.

Now, UAE residents can report accidents and other traffic issues through the Ministry of Interior (MoI)’s mobile application (app) amid its digital transformation initiative.

The service involves a motorist entering his/her vehicle’s number plate and other relevant information while filing a report.

The MoI authorities have urged residents to take advantage of their over 26 smart services that help accomplish tasks without visiting a customer care centre.

The MoI said "My Digital Services" also provide secure payment methods to save both time and cost overruns.

