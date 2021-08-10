UAE: Now, residents can report accidents and other traffic issues via mobile app
Over 26 smart services are on offer amid digital transformation initiative.
Now, UAE residents can report accidents and other traffic issues through the Ministry of Interior (MoI)’s mobile application (app) amid its digital transformation initiative.
The service involves a motorist entering his/her vehicle’s number plate and other relevant information while filing a report.
The MoI authorities have urged residents to take advantage of their over 26 smart services that help accomplish tasks without visiting a customer care centre.
The MoI said "My Digital Services" also provide secure payment methods to save both time and cost overruns.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
UAE: Now, residents can report accidents and...
Over 26 smart services are on offer amid digital transformation... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Heavy summer rains boost farm production
Cloud seeding had started in the country in the late 1990s and... READ MORE
-
Government
Greece wildfires: UAE sends urgent aid, equipment
On Tuesday, an Emirati aircraft loaded with food, health supplies and ... READ MORE
-
News
A-level results: UAE schools celebrate 100% pass...
The standout results exceed the 2020 UK national average for A*... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 6 injured in 3 accidents in 48 hours
One of the accidents was a six-vehicle pileup. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Covid vaccine certificate not needed to...
The airline's support team confirmed the development on Twitter. READ MORE
-
Football
Lionel Messi agrees to two-year deal with Paris...
Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net... READ MORE
-
News
Hijri New Year: Free parking in Dubai; Metro...
With paid parking not activated on Fridays, residents will enjoy two... READ MORE
Telecom
UAE: 2G mobile network to shut in December 2022