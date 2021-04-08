UAE: New radar installed on key road, speed limit set at 60kmph

The police urged motorists to drive cautiously and within the speed limit.

A new speed radar has been installed on a key road in Umm Al Quwain.

The radar has been installed on Exit 93 (Al Watan) that leads to the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

The speed limit has been set at 60kmph.

