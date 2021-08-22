UAE: New drive-through vehicle testing and licensing centre to open in Ajman
The centre will provide qualitative and distinguished services for customer happiness.
The Fast Vehicle Testing and Licensing Centre is all set to be thrown open to the public on the premises of Ajman Police Department and the Security Services Support Authority in the Al Jarf area.
Colonel Sultan Khalifa bin Hareb, director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Ajman Police, said that the establishment of the centre comes as part of efforts to enhance the quality of services provided to the public. The centre will provide qualitative and distinguished services for customer happiness.
He added that the centre offers an inspection service, registration and renewal of vehicle licenses. It operates with three inspection lanes for light and medium vehicles and motorcycles, and is equipped with the latest devices and examination equipment necessary to ensure an accurate examination in accordance with the standards and specifications. These devices are marked by their modernity and accuracy, especially with regard to examining the percentage of carbon in vehicle exhausts to ensure compliance with environmental conservation standards, check brakes, chassis, and vehicle safety and security basics, he underlined.
He pointed out that the centre provides a service for paying traffic violations and insurance services for all types of vehicles, examining a vehicle for deportation, transferring vehicle ownership, a vehicle renewal transaction, issuing a replacement for lost or damaged ownership, and other renewal, registration and examination services.
Ali Al Jassim, director-general of the Security Services Support Authority, explained that the vehicle inspection and licensing process at the centre is characterised by ease and speed, as the vehicle owner can conduct the examination without getting off the vehicle. Within two weeks of trial operation, the centre provided 580 transactions to customers, he added.
