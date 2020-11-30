Transport
UAE National Day traffic alert: Trucks banned in Abu Dhabi island

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on November 30, 2020
Photo: Integrated Transport Centre/Twitter

Trucks also not allowed to enter Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road

Trucks are banned from entering Abu Dhabi island on Wednesday, December 2, when the UAE marks its 49th National Day.

According to the emirate's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), trucks are also not allowed to enter the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road on the day.

The ITC shared a map showing the restrictions.

Road users have been advised to "drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations".




