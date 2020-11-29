UAE National Day break: Dubai Metro, bus timings announced By Staff Reporter Published on November 29, 2020 at 14.14

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the timings of public transportation means and its service centres for the UAE National Day holidays. The authority had also announced free parking at all paid zones throughout the holiday.

>> Dubai Metro

> Red Line: 5am to 1am (the following day)

> Green Line: 5.30am to 1am

>> Dubai Tram: 6am to 1am

>> Public buses

> Main Stations (including Gold Souq Station): 4.25am to 12.29am

> Al Ghubaiba station: 4.14am to 12.58am

> Sub-stations (including Satwa Station): 4.45am to 11pm, except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock from Satwa

> Al Qusais Station: 4.31am to 12.08am

> Al Quoz Industrial Station: 5.05am to 11.35pm

> Jebel Ali Station: 4.58am to 11.30 pm

> Metro Link Bus Service: At Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 5am to 1.10am

>> Inter-city buses and commercial coaches

> Subsidiary stations, such as the Union Square, from 4.25am to 11pm>

> External stations: Jubail at Sharjah from 5.30am to 11.30pm; Hatta from 5.30am to 9.30pm; and Ajman from 5.15am to 11pm.