UAE issues fresh warning against buying used car tyres

Online advertisements woo customers with low prices of used car tyres, whose sale is banned in the UAE.

UAE traffic experts have warned motorists about the clear and present danger of buying used car tyres, as several online advertisements have been trying to woo customers with ridiculously rock-bottom prices.

Motorists buying old tyres, whether directly from dealers or online, are putting their lives and other road users at grave risk, according to experts.

The dodgy websites promote the sale of used tyres of famous brands and claim that they have been used for only 5,000 kilometres (km), experts said.

The prices vary depending on the model and type of tyres, but are usually half of the new ones, they added.

These offers are common during the summer months, as many motorists want to change worn-out car tyres and replace them with new ones that can cope with hot temperatures.

The UAE authorities prohibit the sale of used tyres on safety grounds.

Jamal Al Amri, a traffic expert, warned that old tyres should not be bought because they pose danger to motorists’ safety.

“There's no need to cut corners while buying key car accessories such as tyres that may cost a motorist’s life if h/she opts for used and bad quality stuff,” he said.

"A good quality tyre promotes road safety, especially during summer months," he said

“Motorists should refrain from buying used tyres because they lack knowledge about their storage and usage pattern,” he added.

Al Amri urged drivers to deal with only licenced tyre shops and outlets, and to obtain a warranty certificate and check standard specifications prior to the purchase.

The buyers also need to ensure that they are safe to travel on the UAE’s roads.

The Abu Dhabi Police also warned that expired tyres could put motorists' life in jeopardy because they may burst during high temperatures and can even cause fatal road accidents.

Motorists caught driving with damaged or worn-out tyres are liable to pay a Dh500 fine along with four black points added to their driving licence and vehicles can also be impounded for a week.

The primary causes of road accidents during summer months are driving with expired, worn-out, underinflated and overinflated tyres and also overloading of vehicles, according to traffic authorities.

The police have been constantly reminding drivers to regularly check their car tyres to ensure they are in good condition, as air pressure is prone to increase in this key car component during extreme hot weather conditions.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com