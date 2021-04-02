UAE in major push towards sustainable transportation

The number of electric and hybrid cars is increasing rapidly in the country

Dubai Metro has emerged as one of the pioneering projects in an integrated mass transit system that has contributed to preserving the environment and reducing carbon emissions in the emirate and country.

Statistics show that Dubai residents rely on the metro as their preferred means of transportation, which confirms its strategic value as a vital project that supports the overall development trends in the emirate.

The number of electric and hybrid cars is increasing rapidly in the country, which is most evident in the taxi fleets in several emirates of the country, while reports have confirmed the increase in personal electric vehicles (PEV) in recent years.

The UAE is the leader in the change towards independent electric cars in the region and has succeeded in converting approximately 20 per cent of the car fleet of government departments to electric cars, and targets to enter about 42,000 electric cars on its streets by 2030.

The UAE has set national standards for emission levels resulting from land transport, including the air protection system to protect the environment from pollution issued according to Cabinet Resolution No. 37 of 2006 as part of regulations for Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 regarding protection of the environment, and periodic examination of pollutants emitted from vehicle exhausts as a condition for licencing.