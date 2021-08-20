UAE: Implementation of 2,175 additional parking spaces in Al Ain City announced
Part of ITC’s plan to manage parking spaces in Al Ain City, resolve parking issues and maintain a smooth traffic flow.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the implementation of 2,175 new premium and standard parking spaces in five sectors located in Al Mutaredh and Al Muwaiji areas in Al Ain City starting from August 22, 2021.
This comes as the second phase of implementing public parking management system in Al Ain in which aims to reduce random parking and enhance the traffic flow.
ITC stated that the implementation includes 2,058 parking spaces in Al Mutaredh area; 55 of which are located in Al Jazaa sector, 388 parking spaces in Hai Al Jabal sector, 769 parking spaces in Uqdat Al Muwaiji sector, and 846 parking spaces in Oud Al Hosn sector in addition to 117 parking spaces in Al Muwaiji area (Al Muwaiji Fort sector).
This comes in part of ITC’s plan to manage parking spaces in Al Ain City and offer long-term solutions to resolve parking issues and maintain a smooth traffic flow. It also helps in decreasing illegal and random parking, enabling the optimal use of available parking spaces and shortening the search time for parking spaces, and accordingly, adding to the convenience of users.
ITC advises motorists to follow parking regulations at all times, not to park vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block the traffic flow.
