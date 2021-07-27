Transport
UAE: How 576 drivers got their traffic black points reduced

Wam

Drivers who have 24 black points and their driving licence withdrawn.


At least 576 drivers in Abu Dhabi have had their black points reduced after taking awareness classes during the first six months of 2021.

Abu Dhabi Police said on Tuesday that the drivers benefited from “traffic points reduction programme” for motorists, which was introduced a few years ago, to raise traffic awareness and spread a good driving culture and etiquette.

Colonel Ahmed Jumaa Al Khaili, acting director of the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department in the Community Security Sector, explained that the department has achieved performance indicators over the past six months due to the launch of the “Do not accumulate your points” initiative, which focuses on modern technologies to improve motorists road etiquette.

Police said drivers who have accumulated the maximum 24 black points could join the awareness classes, which involves three programmes. The first grants drivers, who have eight to 23 black points, a maximum deduction of eight points per year, if they pass the course.

Under the second programme, drivers - who have 24 black points and their driving licence withdrawn - can benefit from the classes.

Motorists who have got a car-confiscation order can enrol for the third programme.

The classes - in Arabic, English and Urdu - are held at the police’s section for traffic points programmes in Musaffah, police follow-up section in Zayed City in Al Dhafra area and the police follow-up at the ‘Morawab Al Qadim’ building in Al Ain.

Motorists can call the police services line (8003333), or visit their website for more information.

Officers said the training programmes are an opportunity for traffic offenders to improve their driving behaviour, turn into good drivers and comply with the traffic rules and legislation.

Police said the road safety awareness scheme is helping traffic violators mend their ways and achieve greater compliance with road rules.

