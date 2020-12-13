UAE driving licence: New rules announced for Ras Al Khaimah
Police to implement mandatory 15 driving training lessons.
The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police on Sunday morning announced new driving licence rules for all applicants such as mandatory 15 training lessons.
Brigadier Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Humaidi, Director-General of the Central Operations, RAK Police, said the new rules are obligatory for all applicants for a driving licence.
“The move is aimed at improving traffic safety in the emirate,” he added.
Brigadier Humaidi said that applicants for a driving licence would also need to clear night training lessons.
“The night training lessons are essential prior to appearing for a test that will help applicants to learn how to drive safely after dark,” he added.
Sherif Al Wakeel, a UAE resident, who belongs to Egypt, praised the initiative by the RAK Police to implement mandatory 15 driving training lessons.
“A section of new drivers doesn’t master all the skills that are necessary to take to the UAE’s roads, especially at night,” he said.
Mohammed Ibrahim, an Emirati national, suggested training lessons during inclement weather in winter.
“Drivers need to undergo training lessons during inclement weather in winter, where the visibility is often low and roads are slushy because of rainfall,” he said.
Abdullah Saleh, another Emirati national, said some drivers are good at the wheel in their native countries.
“However, the nature of roads and traffic rules differ from one country to another. They should be aware of the UAE rules in a bid to ensure road safety,” he said.
Ali Saeed, another Emirati national, said: “Veteran drivers also need to undergo fresh training sessions. It’s good for a periodic check-up of their eyesight and safe driving in RAK and the rest of the UAE.”
