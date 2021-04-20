Filed on April 20, 2021 | Last updated on April 20, 2021 at 11.14 pm

UAE: Dh2,000 fine for parking your vehicle at bus stops

'To ensure a smooth traffic flow and the safety of the public'

Motorists have been warned against using bus stops to park their vehicles or pick up or drop off passengers.

Listen to this story on 8@8 with David Light

The illegal act is punishable with a Dh2,000 fine, authorities in Abu Dhabi have said.

At times, when vehicles are stopped at designated bus stops, the incoming bus has no space to halt and ends up waiting on the road.

This not only affects a running time of a bus but leads to traffic congestion.

On certain occasions, if a bus stop is located near a traffic signal, the practice leads to a traffic block in multiple directions and even accidents.

Taking note of the matter, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has urged community members not to park their vehicles in bus stops or any other areas that are dedicated for public means of transport.

Field inspectors and cameras will catch violators, who will be fined Dh2,000

There are dedicated parking spaces for motorists to pick up and drop off passengers.

“ITC will cooperate with its stakeholders to monitor and detect any private vehicles or taxis that use the side bus stops," the ITC said.