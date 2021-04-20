- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Dh2,000 fine for parking your vehicle at bus stops
'To ensure a smooth traffic flow and the safety of the public'
Motorists have been warned against using bus stops to park their vehicles or pick up or drop off passengers.
Listen to this story on 8@8 with David Light
The illegal act is punishable with a Dh2,000 fine, authorities in Abu Dhabi have said.
At times, when vehicles are stopped at designated bus stops, the incoming bus has no space to halt and ends up waiting on the road.
This not only affects a running time of a bus but leads to traffic congestion.
On certain occasions, if a bus stop is located near a traffic signal, the practice leads to a traffic block in multiple directions and even accidents.
Taking note of the matter, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has urged community members not to park their vehicles in bus stops or any other areas that are dedicated for public means of transport.
Field inspectors and cameras will catch violators, who will be fined Dh2,000
There are dedicated parking spaces for motorists to pick up and drop off passengers.
“ITC will cooperate with its stakeholders to monitor and detect any private vehicles or taxis that use the side bus stops," the ITC said.
-
Education
College admission worries of CBSE Grade 12...
School heads ask students to stay clam and focused as adjustments... READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: Dh2,000 fine for parking your vehicle at bus ...
'To ensure a smooth traffic flow and the safety of the public' READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: ICSE schools all set for Grade 11 classes
The ISC exams remain postponed, the board clarified in a letter sent... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Seven steal Dh125,000 from bank customer...
Victim was carrying money, passport, 4 cheque books in hand bag in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli