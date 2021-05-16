- EVENTS
UAE: Crackdown on motorists parking cars in middle of the road, blocking traffic flow in Sharjah
Civic authorities have provided a parking reservation service for commercial establishments.
The Sharjah Police and the Sharjah City Municipality authorities have been persisting with the crackdown on motorists, who are found to order food from eateries, cafeterias and restaurants, and grocery items from supermarkets while waiting inside their cars that are parked in the middle of the road and hindering the uninterrupted and smooth flow of traffic movements.
A police patrol official said the violations increased during the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays, which ended on Saturday (May 15), despite an increase in deployment of police personnel across the emirate on the festive occasion.
Many motorists have been warned and some have been fined for gross negligence, he added.
The aggressive inspection drive would continue till the growing menace is eradicated, the authorities said.
Motorists have to park their cars in designated parking spots to receive services.
The police have recently organised an awareness campaign on social media platforms and distributed awareness pamphlets, where motorists were ordered to avoid random parking and blocking traffic on streets, especially those leading up to mosques, restaurants, cafeterias, eateries, and grocery stores.
Blocking traffic hinders access to emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire engines to their destinations that require immediate intervention to save human lives and property.
"The instructions have been issued to traffic sergeants to begin booking drivers and owners of vehicles that obstruct traffic and are packed randomly across Sharjah, especially in front of mosques during Friday prayers, and near restaurants, cafeterias, eateries, and supermarkets,” he said.
The official urged drivers and vehicle owners to abide by traffic laws, and take into account the safety of road users, and facilitate vehicular movement in the emirate.
Sheikha Shaza Al Mualla, Assistant Director-General for the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories, Food Control Section, Sharjah City Municipality, said a circular was issued to all food establishments directing them to stop providing services to customers, who wait in their cars and obstruct traffic.
Khalid bin Falah Al-Suwaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Customer Service Sector, Sharjah City Municipality, said the civic authorities have provided a parking reservation service for commercial establishments in a bid to make it convenient for customers to park their vehicles according to laid-down norms.
Besides, a special parking permit would be issued following an inspection to ensure no traffic congestion is caused, he said.
If all procedures are adhered to, then the approval would be given to reserve parking spaces, he added.
