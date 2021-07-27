UAE: 100% smart parking fee service launched in Ajman
Traditional payment methods suspended.
The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman has suspended payment of parking fees using traditional payment methods. Parking fee payment service is 100 per cent smart service now, a statement issued on Monday said
The Municipality and Planning Department announced the transformation of the parking fees service into a smart service.
This comes as part of the department's keenness in keeping pace with the directions of the wise leadership and seeking to proceed with the smart transformation of all services to the public using smart applications that save a lot of time and effort.
-
Transport
UAE: 100% smart parking fee service launched
Traditional payment methods suspended. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Woman gets 10-year jail term for carrying...
Recipient of the parcel was allegedly held up in Dubai owing to Covid ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Tuition fees for 8 new schools announced
The fees are not inclusive of costs such as books, school uniforms... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two sentenced to death for murder
The murder victim was found inside a vehicle at Ghoub in Dibba Al-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,539 cases, 1,497 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 296,686 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Expats duped in travel approval scam
The UAE Embassy in India has warned desperate travellers about... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Tuition fees for 8 new schools announced
The fees are not inclusive of costs such as books, school uniforms... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Abu Dhabi: Media coverage of triple murder case...
Some sections of media had put out false reports relating to the case. READ MORE
News
17 dos and don'ts for Indian expats in UAE