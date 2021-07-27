Transport
UAE: 100% smart parking fee service launched in Ajman

Web Report/Ajman
Filed on July 27, 2021

Traditional payment methods suspended.


The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman has suspended payment of parking fees using traditional payment methods. Parking fee payment service is 100 per cent smart service now, a statement issued on Monday said

The Municipality and Planning Department announced the transformation of the parking fees service into a smart service.

This comes as part of the department's keenness in keeping pace with the directions of the wise leadership and seeking to proceed with the smart transformation of all services to the public using smart applications that save a lot of time and effort.




