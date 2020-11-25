Two Dubai roads to be renamed Kite Beach Street

The Kite Beach Street stretches 1,500m, has 370 parking slots, and can handle up to 1,000 vehicles per hour.

Two key streets in Jumeirah, previously called Al Saffar and Mazmala Streets, are being renamed as Kite Beach Street. The newly named streets adjoin the Kite Beach, one of Dubai's most popular beaches.

"The Kite Beach Street, which stretches 1,500m, has 370 parking slots, and can handle up to 1,000 vehicles per hour. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started the replacement of 13 ground and overhead directional signs along the street," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.

The decision was taken under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Under the directives of @HHShkMohd Two key streets in Jumeirah to be renamed Kite Beach Street https://t.co/2WlYCddMAE pic.twitter.com/b31DUlswDt — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 25, 2020

"Kite Beach is one of the key recreational spots on Jumeirah Street. It features a high-quality infrastructure for sports and entertainment activities. The area hosts an extensive range of restaurants and cafes making it one of the most popular beaches in the city. It is served by a wide network of roads with multiple entry and exit points at Jumeirah Street. The facility has jogging and walking tracks, cycling lanes, and services for shared bikes," Al Tayer said.

"The renaming of this street raises its profile among the public. It will also help promote its superb tourist and recreational spots, apart from supporting the Government’s drive to make Dubai a bike-friendly city by encouraging outdoor cycling. The initiative will contribute to realising Dubai Vision 2021 to make the city the preferred destination lifestyle and business destination," he added.

The beach features walking, jogging and cycling lanes extending 14km from the backyard of Dubai Marine Beach Resort to Burj Al Arab Hotel. It has a 5m wide walkway, a 4m wide jogging track, retail outlets, and shaded seats overlooking the beach as well as public and sanitary facilities.