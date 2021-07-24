Sterilisation programme: Abu Dhabi Police advisory for motorists
The Abu Dhabi Police reminded motorists that the National Sterilisation Programme is on from 12 midnight to 5am.
Motorists driving to Abu Dhabi from other Emirates have to factor in the ongoing movement restrictions in place past midnight, before planning their journeys.
During these five hours, the movement of traffic and residents is restricted, and transportation services, suspended.
Residents who need to leave their homes for essential reasons or to buy food or medicine during these hours would need to procure a movement permit. They can apply for one from the Abu Dhabi Police website.
The police had earlier said that radars in Abu Dhabi have been activated to detect residents who step out of their homes during the restricted hours.
The sterilisation scheme is part of sweeping Covid-19 safety measures that went into effect last week.
Additionally, new testing and entry rules; and reduced capacity restrictions at malls, cinemas and other public places are in effect.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
